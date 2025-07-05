Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

LLY opened at $779.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.