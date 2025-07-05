Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

