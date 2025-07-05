Alastair Garfield Sells 1,319 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Garfield sold 1,319 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $85,484.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $202,596.06. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.26% and a negative return on equity of 739.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,591,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,231,000 after acquiring an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,038,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 621,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,199,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 513,901 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

