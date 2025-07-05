Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 1,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

