Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $112,200.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,298,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,794.10. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 2,769.04%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

