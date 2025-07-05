T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 127868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

