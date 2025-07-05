SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 608244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

