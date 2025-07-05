iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.60 and last traded at $108.53, with a volume of 17865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 853,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after buying an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

