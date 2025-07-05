iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.60 and last traded at $108.53, with a volume of 17865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
