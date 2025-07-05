iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.80 and last traded at $135.77, with a volume of 8289334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

