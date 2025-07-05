SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 59630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

