Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 436401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after buying an additional 452,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 283,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,398,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 533,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.