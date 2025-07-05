Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $235,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3%

LAND opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.15 million, a PE ratio of -42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corporation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.92%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -224.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

