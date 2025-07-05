Novem Group Acquires 536 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 21,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 63,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $218,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:GD opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average of $268.05. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

