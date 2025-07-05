Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 0.9%

ROE opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $32.72.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This is an increase from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

