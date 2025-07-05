Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,255 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJUL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of EJUL stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.39. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

