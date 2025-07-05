Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,111 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 16.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

