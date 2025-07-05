Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 5,343 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $889,769.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,930,923.84. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,111 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $960,038.10.

On Thursday, May 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,980 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,047,698.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,203 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total transaction of $943,972.54.

On Monday, April 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,664 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $242,195.20.

NTRA opened at $161.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.73. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.42.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,328.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $6,753,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

