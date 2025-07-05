FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 345,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 531.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS XDEC opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

