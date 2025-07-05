Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.86.

Shares of AMP opened at $543.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.70 and a 200 day moving average of $511.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

