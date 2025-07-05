North Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $348.92 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.19.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

