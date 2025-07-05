D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,007,000 after buying an additional 11,098,695 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,774,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 62.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 95.48%.

OBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $407,359.95. The trade was a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

