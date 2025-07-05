D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 345,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 902,912 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,972,000 after acquiring an additional 194,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 199,194 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $53.24.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

