North Capital Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

