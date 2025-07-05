North Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 7,083 DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ:DALN)

North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DallasNews by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DallasNews Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $4.54 on Friday. DallasNews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42.

About DallasNews

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 265.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

