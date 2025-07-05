Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $117.50 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

