Meritage Portfolio Management Has $298,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

