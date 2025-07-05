D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

