Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

