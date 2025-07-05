D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Granite Construction by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of GVA stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.58. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $105.20.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $290,734.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,579.08. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,432 shares of company stock worth $699,804. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

