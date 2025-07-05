D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,241 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of AllianceBernstein worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.0% during the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,609.14. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AB stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

