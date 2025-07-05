JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBUS opened at $113.28 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $86.94 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

