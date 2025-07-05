Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 946 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

