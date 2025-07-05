Keybank National Association OH Acquires 617 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $150,819,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,987,000 after buying an additional 1,436,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,321,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

