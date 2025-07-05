Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after buying an additional 1,608,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after buying an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE KMI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

