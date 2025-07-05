Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124,726 shares in the last quarter. Oak Root LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 3,049,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,659,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,274,000 after acquiring an additional 91,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,886,000 after acquiring an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $102.53 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74.

Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

