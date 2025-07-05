Novem Group Acquires Shares of 16,878 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Novem Group bought a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE F opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

