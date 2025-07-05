Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $189.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.63 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

