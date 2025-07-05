Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Citigroup by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,704,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

