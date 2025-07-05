Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $836,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

