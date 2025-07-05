Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $243,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 81.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 341.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CPT shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.39.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.32%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

