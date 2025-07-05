Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 443 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.05.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $19,077,243.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.