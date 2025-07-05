Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 13.09%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.