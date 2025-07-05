The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 187.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of The RMR Group worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20,880.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $166.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 148.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMR. Wall Street Zen raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

