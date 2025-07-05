Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,525,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

