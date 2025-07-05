Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,388 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

