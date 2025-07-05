Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.77 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

