Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 262 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 319,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

