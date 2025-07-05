First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,691.20. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

