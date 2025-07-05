Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,732,000 after purchasing an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

