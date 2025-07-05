Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,236 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

